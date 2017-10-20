15-year-old goes missing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who, they said, went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, Lauren Licea, a student at Ferguson Senior High School, has gone missing. She is a white female who was last seen wearing a dark colored Braddock SHS hoodie with light blue denim shorts.

Based on recent and past events, Licea’s family members said they are concerned about her whereabouts.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Miami-Dade Schools Police and ask for Detective G. Ochoa at 305-995-COPS, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

