15-year-old goes missing in Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in Miami.

According to Miami Police, 15-year-old Priscilla Martinez was last seen leaving her home, located at 425 N.E. 22nd St., Monday, wearing a red sweater and black jeans.

She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6310 or 305-603-6300.

