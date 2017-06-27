15 fall in water after Boca Raton deck collapses

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A deck inside a gated community in Boca Raton collapsed, Tuesday afternoon, causing 15 people to fall in the water, officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the collapse at the Boca Bayou Condominium Association, located at 30 Royal Palm Way, nestled between Dixie Highway on the east side and U.S. 1 on the west side.

Officials said several people suffered injuries after the deck gave way. Paramedics treated three of them at the scene, and two of those victims went to the hospital to be checked out.

A police officer was later seen taking photographs of the collapsed deck.

Maintenance workers came to put up barricades along the walkways that extend away from the deck. The barricades have not kept people from coming and taking pictures with their cellphones.

