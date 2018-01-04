14th annual Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride begins in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thursday’s 14th annual Soldier Ride hosted by the Wounded Warrior Project brought together hundreds of veterans in South Florida.

The Soldier Ride was founded in 2004 to support veterans across the U.S. In Miami, the bike ride Thursday will include soldiers like Eli Patterson who served in the U.S. Army and received help with his transition after leaving the military thanks to the Wounded Warrior Project.

“From the beginning of my transition out of the Army when I retired, they were there for me,” said Patterson. “That was the first community that I connected with when I didn’t have anything. They were there for me.”

The Soldier Ride started with one man and a bicycle and has since grown to include hundreds of people who are willing to help veterans.

During Thursday’s bike ride, Miami-Dade Police Major Ricky Carter, who lost both of his legs due to a motorcycle crash in May 2017, was in attendance.

.@WWP Soldier Ride with @MiamiDadePD Major Ricky Carter, coming together to support our troops! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YJiGBX6CWz — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) January 4, 2018

“Life without limbs, there’s no limitations,” said Carter, “so we have to keep fighting back.”

Thursday’s route will take soldiers from Miami Beach to Marlins Park. This is day one of a three-day ride to Key West to raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project.

However, nobody said it would be an easy task.

“Just getting up every morning when you’re in pain,” said veteran James Smith, “when you’re achy from the day before, just kind of pushing yourself to get up on the bike.”

Soldier Rides will be taking place across the U.S., as well. “We all need each other,” said Patterson. “Nobody does this by themselves, but we fought for this country. Everybody’s different. We need each other.”

