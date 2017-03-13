14-year-old goes missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 14-year-old girl has gone missing, Monday, in Little Haiti.

Police said the 14-year-old’s name is Anyla Jaques.

Jaques stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She was last seen at her home, police said, near Little Haiti wearing a red shirt and gray Mickey mouse leggings.

If you have any information on this missing 14-year-old, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

