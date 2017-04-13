14-year-old girl missing since Wednesday in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-girl, whom police believe may have run away from home, has been missing since Wednesday in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, Naomi Dawkins was last seen at 11 a.m., when she left her home, located at 986 N.W. 10th St.

Dawkins has a history of running away, according to police.

Police said she has self-mutilated herself in the past and has scars along her wrists. However, she left a note on Wednesday stating she was “leaving for a while and wasn’t going to do anything dumb.”

She is described as a black female who stands 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown curly hair styled in an afro.

She was last seen wearing Timberland boots, beige pants and a shirt.

If you know of her whereabouts or have seen a girl who matches her description, please contact Hallandale Beach Police Department Detective M. Dubuisson at 954-457-1425 or at 954-457-1400. You may also call the police.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.