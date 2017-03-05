14-year-old girl goes missing in Palm Beach County

GREENACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — A 14-year-old girl walked away from her home in the dead of night and has been missing ever since.

According to The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Heather Barahona was last seen at 5 a.m., early Sunday morning, before she walked away from her residence, located along the 3800 block of south 57th Avenue in Greenacres.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Barahona as a young woman who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 85 pounds. She has brown and hair brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and gray and white Adidas sneakers. She may be carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Due to Heather’s age and unknown whereabouts, PBSO considers her to be a Missing & Possibly Endangered Teen.

If anyone should come into contact with Heather Barahona they are urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.