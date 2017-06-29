14-year-old airlifted after being shot at Deerfield Beach gun range

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy has been airlifted to the hospital after he was shot at a gun range in Deerfield Beach, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies responded to the scene at 1700 S. Powerline Road, Thursday afternoon.

The teen was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition with what deputies believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deerfield Beach Police detectives are investigating.

