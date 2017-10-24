14-year-old airlifted after being hit by driver in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — A 14-year-old girl has been airlifted to the hospital after she was struck by a car in North Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

According to the girl’s grandfather, she was waiting for the bus near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 159th Street when she was struck by the driver.

The girl’s grandfather is now waiting to find out the extent of her injuries. “She’s breathing, that’s the most important thing,” said Fabre Pericles. “She should be OK, but we don’t really know, she can’t move her arm.”

The driver is reportedly cooperating with police.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.