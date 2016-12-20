14-foot great white shark spotted off central Florida coast

(WSVN) — Some central Florida fisherman made quite the catch on Monday.

A deep sea fishing boat was 24 miles east of Port Canaveral for bottom fishing. That’s when they happened to catch a 14-foot great white shark.

“We were not intentionally fishing for it as we were fishing in 100 feet of water,” the company wrote in a Facebook post. “[We] would have never guessed this is what would have been reeled up!”

The shark came up to the surface and swam alongside the boat before breaking off the hook and swimming away uninjured.

Great white sharks tend to live in waters with temperatures between 54 and 75 degrees, and are more commonly found off the coast of the northeastern U.S. than Florida.

