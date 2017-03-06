14 displaced after Lauderhill apartment fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building in Lauderhill has left 14 residents displaced, Monday night, fire officials said.

A Lauderhill Fire Rescue official said the fire affected six units in the building located along the 5200 block of Northwest 19th Street. The fire spread onto the roof, Assistant Chief Jeff Levy said, which is why so many apartments were affected.

Levy said a boy playing with matches accidentally set a piece of furniture, likely a bed, on fire. The boy tried to put the fire out, but the flames consumed the apartment and smoke spread to other units.

Firefighters helped residents out of the affected units.

Nine people lived in the apartment that was consumed by flames. The entire family will have to go undergo a fire education program to ensure this doesn’t happen again, fire officials said.

The fire department’s Twitter account said the fire was extinguished shortly after 9 p.m.

The Red Cross and South Florida Rehab and Support team are on the scene to assist those who were displaced.

