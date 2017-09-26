14 cars vandalized at Davie apartment complex

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents woke up to car trouble after 14 vehicles were found vandalized in a Davie apartment complex.

Drivers discovered smashed glass but nothing taken from their cars at the complex on Summer Lake Drive, near the Turnpike.

“When I go to work, the window was broke, but they didn’t steal nothing from my car, and from the other cars they told me they didn’t steal nothing. They just broke it,” said driver Neri Martinez.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

