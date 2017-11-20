12-year-old airlifted after vehicle hits him in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene where a vehicle stuck a child in front of a house in Margate.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy was struck in the driveway of a house in Margate, near Southwest 50th Avenue and Fifth Street, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

The victim was airlifted to Broward Health North. His condition is unknown, but he was conscious and breathing.

The investigation is ongoing, as of 5 p.m.

