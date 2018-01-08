12-year-old Florida boy shot in mouth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 12-year-old Florida boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the mouth.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a Daytona Beach home on Saturday where Amarion McDuffie was accidentally shot by a 12-year-old friend. Amarion McDuffie was standing outside the residence when deputies arrived.

He was airlifted to a children’s hospital but his injures are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say the gun belonged to the mother of boy who shot McDuffie. She was not home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are investigating to determine whether charges will be filed. Child welfare officials are also investigating.

