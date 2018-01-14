MIAMI (WSVN) - The world’s largest paint party gave a splash of color to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Sunday.

The event, which is celebrating its 11th year, promotes unity, love, life, and friendship.

The festivities include food and drinks, interactive creation stations, live performances from some of the biggest names in music — and, of course, gallons of paint splattered on guests.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.