11th Hollywood nursing home patient dies

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11th patient from a nursing home in Hollywood has died, more than one week after the facility lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma, officials said.

Friday afternoon, the Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services confirmed 94-year-old Alice Thomas passed away.

Thomas and the other victims were residents at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Hollywood. The first eight patients died Sept. 13, three days after Irma struck. The ninth died Tuesday, and a 10th victim died on Thursday.

Officials said the victims’ cause of death are yet to be determined and will not be announced until toxicology tests are completed.

The state has suspended the facility’s license while the owners have sued the state to block its actions.

