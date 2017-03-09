11-year-old missing since Wednesday morning in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and family members are desperately searching for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared on his way to school in Lauderhill, Wednesday.

According to Lauderhill Police, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Elijah Kurtzer left his parent’s home, located along the 4100 block on Northwest 26th Street.

A few minutes later, Elijah’s father located his backpack with his belongings on the stairwell of their building.

An attempt to locate him was made by a police officer, but the officer was not successful.

School officials also stated that he did not show up that day.

He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt and black basketball shorts with white stripes.

Direction of travel is unknown, but Kurtzer had previously expressed interest in commuting to Georgia.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the above referenced child, please contact Detective Merrith Knight at (954) 309-9936 or by e-mail at Mknight@lauderhill-fl.gov.

