11-year-old Florida boy arrested for trying to steal truck

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — A young boy is facing serious charges after, police say, he attempted to steal a truck.

Police received a call about a car crime, and they say the suspect wasn’t even old enough to have a license.

“I would have never expected an 11-year-old kid to be behind a wheel trying to steal one of my vehicles,” said Stuart resident Kyle Kirkland.

But that is exactly what Kirkland woke up to, early Friday morning.

Police knocked on his door, saying someone tried to steal his truck.

That someone — a boy, just eleven years old.

“It blew me away,” said Kirkland. “I couldn’t imagine somebody 11 years old stealing some stuff like that.”

According to the police report, the boy stands four feet eight inches tall and weighs eighty pounds.

“How does an 11-year-old kid get out in the middle of the night, three o’clock in the morning out stealing cars?” asked Kirkland.

The arresting officer had the same question.

In the police report, the officers quoted the boy as saying, “My parents do not know I am out because I snuck out like I always do”.

The boy’s mother said her son has special needs. “He’s a really good kid,” she said. “He just has problems because of his disability.”

She did not want to say what that disability is.

Kirkland estimated the boy did a few thousand dollars worth of damage to his truck, but he said he hopes that boy at least learned a lesson.

“If it doesn’t belong to you, leave it alone,” said Kirkland.

The boy was charged with burglary and grand theft auto.

He is now back home with his mother.

