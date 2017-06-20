7SkyForce HD finds missing 11-year-old boy with autism on Hialeah rooftop

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It appears that an 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing, Tuesday, in Hialeah, was discovered on a rooftop.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene in a Hialeah neighborhood where Hialeah Police were seen with bloodhounds searching the area when they discovered Gort lying on a rooftop.

According to Hialeah Police, Angel Gort was reported missing at around 10 a.m. and has autism and ADHD.

Police said he got into a fight with his mom and ran away. This is not the first time Gort has ran away, police said.

