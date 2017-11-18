AVENTURA, Fla. (WSVN) — The tradition lives on: 100 Black Men of South Florida are once again spreading holiday cheer to residents in need.

Members and volunteers came together to assemble and box Thanksgiving food baskets at a Publix supermarket in Aventura, Saturday. The baskets will ensure more than 6,000 Miami-Dade County residents will be able to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The baskets include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, rice and other holiday favorites.

They were prepared by 100 members and students from the organization’s Leadership Academy program and members of community-based organizations.

