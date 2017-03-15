10-year-old missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy has gone missing in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 10-year-old E’mari Antuwan Bell went missing on Tuesday and was last seen at 3960 N.W. 178th St.

Bell is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 110 pounds.

Police said Bell was last seen wearing an orange and black T-shirt with “Carol City Football” written on the front, along with green camouflage shorts and carrying a black and white backpack.

If you have any information on this missing boy, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

