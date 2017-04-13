OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A 10-year-old boy with autism has been arrested for felony battery after, police said, he kicked a school employee.

The boy’s mother, Louanne Haygood, filmed the arrest and posted the video to Facebook. While she does not deny her son’s bad behavior, Haygood says his autism is the reason he acts up.

“To go and have him arrested on school grounds in front of other students, in front of personnel, during school hours, they could’ve come to my house at anytime to tell me what was going on,” said Haygood.

Haygood has hired an attorney to represent her son, and contends the school district is to blame for not providing the right resources and teacher training to properly deal with kids with autism.

