10 restaurants to celebrate National Chip and Dip Day in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you needed a reason to pig out this Thursday, here’s your excuse: March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day! In honor of the unofficial holiday, we’ve rounded up 1o of the best spots in Miami to get chips and dip.
- Rosa Mexicano
- Where: The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 900 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL and Lincoln Road Mall, 1111 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL
- What to order: Guacamole en Molcajete, Queso Fundido with handmade corn tortillas or Nachos de Tres Quesos
- Greenstreet Cafe
- Where: 3468 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL
- What to order: Truffle Spinach Dip with warm tortilla chips
- Hillstone
- Where: 201 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL
- What to order: Chicago-Style Spinach & Artichoke Dip with warm tortilla chips
- Sports Grill
- Where: 1559 Sunset Dr, Miami, FL
- What to order: Super Nachos or Spinach Dip with nacho chips
- Tap 42
- Where: 301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL
- What to order: Bacon & Sweet Corn Guacamole or Skillet Spinach & Artichoke Dip
- Lulu’s in The Grove
- Where: Commodore Plaza, 3105 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL
- What to order: Roasted Spinach & Artichoke Dip with house made chips or Tuscan Hummus
- Yard House
- Where: Shops at Merrick Park, 320 San Lorenzo Ave, Space 1320, Coral Gables, FL
- What to order: Guacamole & Chips or Hummus with crispy flatbread
- Prime One Twelve
- Where: Brown’s Hotel, 112 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL
- What to order: Truffle Provolone Cheese Fondue for the Table
- Cheesecake Factory
- Where: Dadeland Mall, 7497 Dadeland Mall Cir W, Miami, FL
- What to order: Factory Nachos with crisp tortilla chips, Guacamole Made-to-Order or Warm Crab & Artichoke Dip
- Monty’s
- Where: 2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
- What to order: Smoked Fish Spread with tostada chips, Nachos or Super Nachos
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.