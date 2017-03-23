10 restaurants to celebrate National Chip and Dip Day in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you needed a reason to pig out this Thursday, here’s your excuse: March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day! In honor of the unofficial holiday, we’ve rounded up 1o of the best spots in Miami to get chips and dip.

Rosa Mexicano Where: The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 900 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL and Lincoln Road Mall, 1111 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL What to order: Guacamole en Molcajete, Queso Fundido with handmade corn tortillas or Nachos de Tres Quesos Greenstreet Cafe Where: 3468 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL What to order: Truffle Spinach Dip with warm tortilla chips Hillstone Where: 201 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL What to order: Chicago-Style Spinach & Artichoke Dip with warm tortilla chips Sports Grill Where: 1559 Sunset Dr, Miami, FL What to order: Super Nachos or Spinach Dip with nacho chips Tap 42 Where: 301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL What to order: Bacon & Sweet Corn Guacamole or Skillet Spinach & Artichoke Dip Lulu’s in The Grove Where: Commodore Plaza, 3105 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL What to order: Roasted Spinach & Artichoke Dip with house made chips or Tuscan Hummus Yard House Where: Shops at Merrick Park, 320 San Lorenzo Ave, Space 1320, Coral Gables, FL What to order: Guacamole & Chips or Hummus with crispy flatbread Prime One Twelve Where: Brown’s Hotel, 112 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL What to order: Truffle Provolone Cheese Fondue for the Table Cheesecake Factory Where: Dadeland Mall, 7497 Dadeland Mall Cir W, Miami, FL What to order: Factory Nachos with crisp tortilla chips, Guacamole Made-to-Order or Warm Crab & Artichoke Dip Monty’s Where: 2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL What to order: Smoked Fish Spread with tostada chips, Nachos or Super Nachos

