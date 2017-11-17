ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the aid of 10 boaters after their vessel began to take on water off the Florida Keys.
Officials said the 27-foot recreational boat was located south of Islamorada when the rescuers arrived, Friday.
The Coast Guard crew helped remove the water and then escorted the boat to the nearest marina.
Officials said all occupants were wearing life vests and had a VHF radio to contact the Coast Guard.
