ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the aid of 10 boaters after their vessel began to take on water off the Florida Keys.

Officials said the 27-foot recreational boat was located south of Islamorada when the rescuers arrived, Friday.

#BreakingNews @USCG Station Islamorada rescues & assists 10 people on a 27-ft recreational vessel taking on water south of Islamorada. The station crew helped dewater the boat & escorted back to a marina. #savinglivesatsea pic.twitter.com/E7842finKf — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 17, 2017

The Coast Guard crew helped remove the water and then escorted the boat to the nearest marina.

Officials said all occupants were wearing life vests and had a VHF radio to contact the Coast Guard.

