10 families receive keys to Habitat homes in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity kicked building into overdrive in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday, as 10 families were handed the keys to their future homes.

The ambitious undertaking from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami aims to improve the lives of South Florida families in need. “These houses were just shells a couple of weeks ago, and now they’re homes, so we could not be happier,” said Miami Habitat CEO Mario Artecona.

“Blitz Build 2017” is the organization’s yearly construction event, where the home building is accelerated. More than 1,500 volunteers are expected to complete 10 new homes in just two weeks.

“The statistics for Habitat are incredible,” said volunteer Thomas Byrne. “The number of kids that finish high school, go to college, all these things because they don’t have to change schools every year. You know, it’s a home.”

The families moving in are also putting in hard work, each averaging 250 hours spent not only helping to build their own future homes, but those of their neighbors as well.

Shantinique Ridgeway will be moving into a Habitat home sponsored by WSVN. “So humbled and so grateful,” she said. “Now we’re able to be in our own kind of space and environment. It feels really good.”

“It’s just wonderful, ’cause we put deserving families into good, honest homes,” said WSVN General Manager Bob Leider. “This represents our 17th home that we’ve sponsored. We’re very proud to be a Habitat sponsor.”

This year’s project is once again taking place in the Habitat Landings community in South Miami Heights. Once construction in completed. it will feature 62 new homes.

Saturday afternoon, 10 families received the keys to their dreams. “From where we come from to where we are now, we’re blessed,” said one of the new homeowners.

“This is our payday. This is going be the dedication of the house day,” said another homeowner.

It’s a day they’ll never forget, when all of their hard work comes full circle and a house becomes their new home. “I’m so happy and grateful, Thank you,” said one new homeowner as she wiped away tears.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, check out the links below:

Habitat for Humanity in Miami-Dade

(305) 634-3628

http://www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity in Broward

(954) 396-3030

http://www.habitatbroward.org

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.