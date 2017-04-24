10 children graduate from Guitars Not Guns program

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten children received guitars upon their graduation, Monday, from the Guitars Not Guns program.

The ceremony, held in Pompano Beach, celebrated the culmination of the program for the children. Guitars Not Guns ran eight weeks, and it helps at-risk youth by encouraging them to look for motivational moments all around them and avoid violence in their lives.

“Instead of making the world such a violent place, you can make it into a happy place where everybody can enjoy music,” said one graduate.

Each child received a guitar for graduating.

