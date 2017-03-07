1-year-old hospitalized after falling from Hialeah building

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 1-year-old fell from the fourth floor balcony of a Hialeah apartment complex, Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Around 5 p.m., officials said, the child fell from the balcony of an apartment building along the 200 block of West 68th Street.

Hialeah Fire Rescue transported the child to a nearby baseball field. From there, the child was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.