1 year after teen’s fatal shooting, mother demands justice

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother renewed her call for justice as she marked the one-year anniversary of her 15-year-old son’s fatal shooting at his cousin’s wake in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sirena Harrell said the past 12 months have been difficult. “Everything, just everything about him I miss. I do,” she said. “It’s tough.”

Harrell is still waiting for answers as to who killed her son, Isaiah Solomon. One year ago, she said she was planning a birthday party for him.

All of a sudden, she found herself making funeral arrangements.

The grieving parent is once again asking a community for one thing: justice.

Police said Solomon was one of two young men shot and killed outside a home along the 1900 block of Northwest 83rd Terrace, Aug. 27, 2016.

Investigators said a gunman opened fire on a group of men, killing Solomon and a 22-year-old man. Four other people were injured as they started running for their lives.

The victims had gathered there for the wake of Solomon’s cousins. “I sent him down there in love, because I knew how much he loved his cousin,” said Harrell. “None of us are exempt from tragedy, me a year ago, tomorrow your child.”

Harrell spoke with 7News after a large group of mourners marched to a park in Miramar and released balloons, back in September, in a plea for answers and to honor Solomon.

Harrell said her son was a charismatic and determined teen with a big heart and dreams of becoming an FBI agent. He had just finished his first week of 10th grade at the time of the shooting.

But Harrell insisted his death will not have been in vain. “Even when I want to stay in bed and wallow in my sorrow, I still know that I have work to do for my child. My baby was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire,” she said.

She also reiterated her plea for people with information to contact police. “I just want someone to come forward. I would hate for it to be another mother standing over a casket, looking at her child laying there lifeless,” she said. “I just want the code of, ‘We’re not supposed to snitch,’ that they give that up within our community, because it is holding us back.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

