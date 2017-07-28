1 woman dead, 1 injured after shooting triggers crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman died and another is recovering at the hospital after, police said, they were shot while inside a car in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, then crashed into a tree, Friday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the reported shooting in the area of Southwest 123rd Avenue and 218th Street, just after 9 p.m.

Officials said the call originally came in as a female shot in the leg.

Officers found both victims with gunshot wounds at the scene, as well as a silver vehicle smashed into a tree.

According to investigators, the two female victims were sitting the a car when they were both shot.

“It is unknown what happened,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Jennifer Capote, “whether or not it was a drive-by from one vehicle to the females’ vehicle, whether the vehicle that the females were in was just driving by, and somebody shot at them from a residence or whether they shot at them from a nearby block.”

Officials believe the victims were shot prior to the crash.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one victim died from a gunshot wound to her abdomen and the other is expected to recover from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities have not provided further details about a motive or subject description.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

