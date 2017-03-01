FBI: 1 in custody after Pompano Beach bank robbery

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and the FBI were on the scene of a bank robbery in Pompano Beach.

The bank, near Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue, was robbed on Wednesday morning just after 8 a.m. The FBI, who took over the investigation, said the alleged robber is in custody.

Police said a woman who works at the bank was ambushed as she arrived for work. Officials have not confirmed the current condition of the woman.

Police shutdown both east and westbound lanes on Atlantic Boulevard when the investigation began, but have since reopened traffic.

The FBI has not announced the identity of the alleged robber or any pending charges.

