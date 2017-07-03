At least 1 transported to hospital in multi-vehicle Hialeah crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash involving two trucks and another vehicle has shut down traffic along Hialeah Gardens Boulevard.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene just after 7 a.m., Monday, where a vehicle was seen sandwiched between a semi-truck and concrete pumping truck. The multi-vehicle crash happened along Northwest 122nd Street at Hialeah Gardens Boulevard.

At least one victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Officials remain on the scene, as Hialeah Gardens Boulevard also remains shut down in both directions.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.