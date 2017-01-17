1 teen dies, 1 hurt when gunfire erupts in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a teenager just shy of his 17th birthday is dead and a younger teen is recovering from injuries suffered during a shooting in shopping and dining district in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets the Martin Luther King Day shooting may be related to a shooting that injured two teens during a Jan. 4 shooting in the city.

Authorities say 16-year-old Khamoi Petersen died Monday after a fight escalated into gunfire. Two off duty officers working security detail for The Jacksonville Landing heard shots and found the two teens. The 13-year-old is expected to survive.

Police say they’ll be looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses as they investigate the shooting.

