1 teen dead, 2 injured after crash on SR-112

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One teenager is dead and two others were injured, after an overnight single-car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police received a 911 call at around 3 a.m., Wednesday, of a fatal crash along the eastbound lanes of State Road 112.

According to officials, speed was a factor. However, they do not know what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the guardrail.

“This accident, based on primary investigation from out THI investigators was caused by drivers who were driving at a high rate of speed and possibly recklessly,” said Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Joe Sanchez.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had to call a field surgeon to the scene to amputate the front seat passenger’s left arm. He was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

A third teenager, who was sitting in the back seat escaped with minor injuries.

The teens identities have not yet been released.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Thanksgiving is the most dangerous holiday in the country for drivers. “The day before Thanksgiving, fatal accidents have increased by 15 percent,” said Sanchez. “That’s why the Florida Highway Patrol is out here, committed to having a high presence and make sure that motorists that are driving to visit their families, get there safe.”

As a result of the crash, the east bound lanes of State Road 112 are shutdown just west of 27th Avenue.

