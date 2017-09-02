1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized after NWMD, Opa-locka shootings

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a teenage boy was killed and another was taken to the hospital following two separate shootings in Miami-Dade County, less than 24 hours apart.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the aid of a 16-year-boy after they received an emergency call reporting shots fired along the 2200 block of Northwest 136th Terrace in Opa-locka, Saturday afternoon.

“Once we arrived on the scene, we had a juvenile that was lying on the floor, that was shot in the abdomen area,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson.

Paramedics airlifted the teen to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition. He sustained one gunshot wound and underwent surgery.

Investigators held two other teens for questioning. “We have two other juveniles that were in the apartment at the time that the shooting occurred,” said Dobson. “They’re being detained right now. Their parents are here also.”

While police said it’s too early to determine what triggered the shooting, they said no adults were inside the home at the time. “Parents, if you have weapons or guns or anything in your home, please secure them,” said Dobson. “We don’t know exactly what occurred at this time, but there are young children in a home, and one now is seriously injured.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, police said, another 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking near his home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers arrived on the scene, near Northwest 75th Street and 19th Avenue, where the victim, a student at Miami Jackson Senior High, was found dead, Friday, at around 10 p.m.

“We had a 911 call. Our officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and they were able to find a male that was deceased, and he was determined deceased on the scene,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. ”

The suspect or suspects fled the scene.

Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to address the shootings.

Inexplicably, within 24 hours, a second 16-year-old is shot in our community. Silence is as cowardly & murderous as the bullet itself. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 2, 2017

“The male that was deceased on scene is only 16 years of age, which is why we’re asking anybody in the community, anybody who may have been in the area at this time, if they have any information or know anything, to please call our Crime Stoppers,” said Colome.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

