MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Miramar, Thursday morning.

According to Miramar Police, the school bus belonged to Pembroke Pines Charter School and was involved in a crash just after 8 a.m. with another car. One student suffered minor injuries.

Miramar Fire Rescue said the bus had at least eight students on board.

