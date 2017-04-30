HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A passing boater came to the aid of a person after, officials said, their boat capsized and went underwater near Haulover Beach, Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared pictures of the overturned vessel near 10800 Collins Avenue.

Officials said TowBoatU.S. requested an MDFR fire boat to search for a possible person in the water, just after 3:30 p.m. Divers searched the waters for the submerged boat and any potential passengers.

By that time, however, the good Samaritan had already picked up the one person on board and brought them back to shore.

There is no word as to what caused the boat to sink.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.