1 person dead, 4 hospitalized after Downtown Miami crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a crash in Downtown Miami that killed one person and sent four others to the hospital.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Third Avenue and Northwest Fifth Street, at around 12:30 a.m., Monday.

According to officials, a pick-up truck and a BMW collided, leaving one person deceased on the scene. Four other people, who had to be extricated from the BMW, were all transported to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

“As we started evaluating patients, we found that we had one person who was deceased,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll, “we had four people that were trapped in the car and we had two drivers that were able to get out of the vehicle without any assistance.”

The drivers of the two vehicles involved were treated on scene.

Third Avenue is currently shut down between Northwest Fourth and Northwest Fifth Street.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

