1 killed in Dania Beach shooting

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a shooting that took the life of one male in Dania Beach, Thursday night.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, multiple shots were fired in along Southwest Fifth Court in Dania Beach, around 7:40 p.m.

BSO confirmed that a male shot was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

That victim, officials said, was impacted and died from a gunshot wound.

PIO en route to a shooting at 117 S.W. 5th Ct., Dania Beach @browardsheriff — Keyla Concepcion (@bso_keyla) February 3, 2017

