1 killed, 4 hospitalized after shooting at Fort Lauderdale block party

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was killed and four people in their teens and 20s were taken to the hospital after, police said, gunfire broke out during a block party in Fort Lauderdale, early Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they began receiving calls for help right after the shooting, at around 1:15 a.m. Officials said the incident took place along the 2300 block of Northwest 16th Court.

Responding officers found five people between the ages of 16 and 27 years old with gunshot wounds. Investigators said 22-year-old Jerrod Bel Air was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics took Tevin Dean, Tony Harden, Christopher Smith and the underage victim to Broward Health Medical Center. They are all expected to be OK.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said her children were asleep next to her when she heard gunshots. One of her exteriors walls was bloodied, she said.

“This is an everyday thing, like, I mean, the violence needs to stop,” said the neighbor. “It needs to stop, and if you see something, you need to tell.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

