1 killed, 3 hospitalized in West Miami-Dade crash; Coral Way shut down

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others, including two children, were taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a car crash at a busy intersection in West Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash near Coral Way and Southwest 99th Street. Officials said one person was killed and three sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

Authorities have shut down Coral Way in both directions, from Southwest 97th to 102nd avenues, while they investigate, They urged drivers to avoid the area.

#MDPD UPDATE: Traffic is diverted in both directions on Coral Way from 97th Ave. to 102nd Ave. pic.twitter.com/gDAND0jivy — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 28, 2017

The surviving victims’ conditions are unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.