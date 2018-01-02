1 killed, 2 police officers injured in Hialeah traffic crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a police-involved crash killed one motorist and sent two Hialeah Police officers to the hospital.

According to officials, a Hialeah Police cruiser and another vehicle crashed in the area of East Fifth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, Tuesday night.

Hialeah Police confirmed that the other driver died at the scene.

The two police officers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

This remains an active investigation.

