SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday evening.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident near Southwest 40th Street and 92nd Avenue. just before 7 p.m.

Officials said four people were in the the sedan and pickup truck involved in the wreck. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The two other occupants were not hurt.

Authorities temporarily shut down the roadways while they investigated.

There is not word about the cause of the crash.

