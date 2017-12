NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-story building caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was injured in the fire and has since been transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near 7308 N.W. 34th Street, where fire rescue crews extinguished the fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.