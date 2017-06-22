1 injured in fire rescue-involved wreck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are on the scene of a collision involving a Miami Fire Rescue truck and a car in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene along Northwest 54th Street and 13th Avenue. The Miami Fire Rescue truck could be seen with its hood lifted and a gray civilian vehicle where the front and the side was crushed in.

Officials said that fire rescue truck was en route to an emergency call driving east on 54th Street when the crash happened.

Side airbags were deployed in the civilian vehicle. It appears, according to tire marks along the road, that the car struck the side of a building as it was headed eastbound on 54th Street.

Miami Police have closed the roadway in both directions.

The driver of the car was injured. She was placed in the back of the rescue vehicle, which will transport her to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

