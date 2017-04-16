1 injured after SUV, ambulance collide in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took the driver of an SUV to the hospital after, officials, the vehicle collided with an ambulance in Hialeah Gardens, Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent 7News video from the scene of the crash that took place along Northwest 122nd Street.

Paramedics airlifted the driver of the SUV to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

No one in the ambulance was hurt.

