1 injured after shots fired in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Miami that left one person injured, Monday morning.

It all happened in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, near Northwest Fourth Street and 12th Avenue.

According to officials, the victim was hit at least once on the foot. His identity and age are still unknown. However, he appears to be a young victim.

The boy was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police are now searching for the gunman.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

