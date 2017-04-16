1 injured after hit-and-run in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH (WSVN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was struck in an hit-and-run accident in Delray Beach, Saturday.

Scott Matesky, 39, is fighting for his life after he was struck early Saturday morning. Officials said he was crossing Atlantic Avenue when a newer model, white Honda Civic hit him and kept going.

Matesky was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

