At least 3 in custody after Miami Gardens officer’s truck stolen

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers went on a chase after a group of people stole a Miami Gardens Police officer’s pickup truck, Wednesday.

Police have taken at least three subjects into custody after the group bailed out of the vehicle near an apartment complex located off Northwest 183rd Street and 37th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers were able to take one subject into custody near Northwest 190th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Officials have established a perimeter while they searched for the remaining subjects. Norland Middle School has also been placed on the lockdown.

The vehicle was a private truck that had a handgun inside. Officials used GPS tracking to locate the truck.

Hialeah Police worked with Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade County police to track down the truck.

Police continue to investigate, as they are not sure if other subjects are at large.

