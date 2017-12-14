2 in custody after suspects bail out during police chase in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody amid a large police presence in North Miami.

North Miami, Sunny Isles and Miami-Dade Police could be seen responding to the incident at Northeast 16th Avenue and 139th Street, just after 4 p.m., Thursday. A subject could be seen in the back seat of a North Miami Police police SUV.

Officers shut down the road west of 16th Avenue between Northwest 139th and 142nd streets. Nearby Natural Bridge Elementary School was also placed on lockdown.

Video from above shows a red-orange car with the doors open, with officers standing nearby.

According to witnesses, subjects bailed out of the vehicle, sending officers on a search.

A Miami-Dade Police helicopter could be seen circling the area.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

