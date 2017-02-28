1 in custody after stabbing at Aventura synagogue

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A victim was stabbed multiple times, Tuesday morning, at an Aventura synagogue.

According to the Aventura Police Department, the stabbing involved two individuals at the Edmond J. Safra Synagogue, located at 19275 Mystic Point Drive. After the confrontation escalated, police said the subject stabbed the victim three times.

Both individuals know each other, officials said, and the stabbing was motivated by a domestic issue.

Officials also added that the individuals have regularly attended services at the synagogue.

The knife-wielding suspect has been taken into custody by Aventura Police for questioning.

No charges have been announced.

